Dennis Weaver, 35, was found guilty of Indecent Assault of a Child and Corruption of Minors following a two-day trial before Judge Albert H. Masland.

The victim, now 14-years-old, gave a detailed testimony during the trial of the sexual abuse by Weaver from the time she was six-years-old until she was 8-years-old, the DA explained.

Weaver "touched the outside of her vagina and buttocks when they were alone during [...] gatherings," the DA wrote.

Before sentencing, Weaver will undergo an evaluation with the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. His sentencing is scheduled for November 26, 2024.

This case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue and the charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle Trooper Clay Forcey.

The DA gave a "special thanks to Trooper Kara Gooley of the Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle and Victim Advocate Adrianne Vaughn for their work on this case and support of the victim during trial."

