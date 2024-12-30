Coffee Break Bandits Rob Carlisle Motel 6 Stealing Cash And Coffee (Videos)

The robbery happened at 1460 Harrisburg Pike on Dec. 21, police said. Two masked suspects entered the lobby, where one suspect demanded money from the desk clerk, while the other suspect poured himself a cup of coffee, according to authorities.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third individual, police said.

Lobby and parking lot surveillance footage of the suspects has been released, showing their actions inside and outside the motel, police detailed.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Middlesex Township Police Department at 717-249-7191.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carlisle and receive free news updates.