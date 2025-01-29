Spencer Curtlin Kassel, 35, was assaulted in the prison's recreation yard, and despite immediate life-saving efforts by prison staff and Lower Allen EMS, he was pronounced dead at 8:51 a.m., according to SCI Camp Hill Superintendent Michael Gourley.

Kassel was serving a one-to-two-year sentence for aggravated assault out of Centre County. He arrived at the prison on Dec. 9, 2024, state corrections officials said.

The Jackson, Michigan, native was also a registered Tier 1 sex offender. Court records show he was convicted in 2017 in Michigan for "accosting for immoral purposes," with the victim being a minor.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deadly attack, and the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death. Kassel’s next of kin has been notified, officials said.

Before his incarceration, Kassel attended Northwest High School and worked as a roofer for Billy White Roofing LLC in 2013.

Details about his crime in Michigan were unavailable as was information about the inmate(s) involved in the fight that led to his death.

