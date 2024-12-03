Lower Allen Township police first responded to the 1100 block of Primrose Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at 9:06 p.m. after receiving a 911 hangup call. A woman could be heard crying before the call ended, according to police.

The caller told officers that Dustin Michael Noel, 31, had shown up at the house and started an argument about money. During the dispute, Noel allegedly threatened to destroy her belongings and told her aunt he would burn the house down, police said. Noel fled before officers arrived, as he was under a protection from abuse order issued by the caller.

Just two hours later, at 11:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the home again for reports of Noel trying to break in. Police said they found him in the bathroom, where the family had barricaded themselves out of fear. Noel was allegedly preventing one woman from leaving the bathroom by wrapping his arms around her torso.

Officers freed the victim and arrested Noel. Investigators determined that Noel had broken into the home by smashing a door from the garage to the main residence. Police also said he punched the glass bathroom door, breaking it, and struck one of the victims in the face during the incident.

Noel was charged with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor false imprisonment, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. He was arraigned and taken to Cumberland County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2024, before Magisterial District Judge Kathryn H. Silcox.

