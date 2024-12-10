12-Year-Old Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle In Camp Hill Intersection: Police

The collision happened at the intersection of N. 29th Street and Logan Street at about 3:02 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, according to the Camp Hill Police Department.

Police determined that the bicyclist was traveling south on N. 29th Street and entered the intersection in the path of an eastbound vehicle, resulting in the crash, authorities said.

The child was transported to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries, police added.

Parents are urged to remind their children about bicycle safety and the importance of following traffic laws when riding on borough streets, police said.

This incident is under investigation.

