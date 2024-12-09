Fog 45°

Kinder Morgan Worker Killed By Excavator In PA

A Kinder Morgan employee was killed early Monday morning, Dec. 9, after being struck by a digging bucket at the Fairless Hills Terminal in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, officials said.

Kinder Morgan ERT Freightliner/National Foam

Kinder Morgan ERT Freightliner/National Foam

Photo Credit: Flickr/Christopher Ebdon @av8pix
Jillian Pikora
The fatal accident occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the terminal located on the 1000 block of South Port Road, according to investigators. The 26-year-old worker, a resident of Bristol Borough, was reportedly struck while a bucket was being used to excavate sugar from the hull of a docked ship, authorities said.

Police have not yet released the worker's identity.

Kinder Morgan, an energy infrastructure company, confirmed the fatality in a statement to Daily Voice.

"Early this morning, an employee fatality occurred at Kinder Morgan's Fairless Hills Terminal in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with the employee's family and our employees following this event. The incident is under investigation. There are no ongoing impacts to operations."

The circumstances surrounding the worker’s death remain under investigation.

