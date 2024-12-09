The fatal accident occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the terminal located on the 1000 block of South Port Road, according to investigators. The 26-year-old worker, a resident of Bristol Borough, was reportedly struck while a bucket was being used to excavate sugar from the hull of a docked ship, authorities said.

Police have not yet released the worker's identity.

Kinder Morgan, an energy infrastructure company, confirmed the fatality in a statement to Daily Voice.

"Early this morning, an employee fatality occurred at Kinder Morgan's Fairless Hills Terminal in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with the employee's family and our employees following this event. The incident is under investigation. There are no ongoing impacts to operations."

The circumstances surrounding the worker’s death remain under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bristol and receive free news updates.