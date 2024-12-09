Kelvontae Nasheed Perry, 30, of Taft Street, was found guilty by Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. after a three-day waiver trial, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Perry was also convicted of:

Aggravated assault.

Firearms not to be carried without a license.

Possession of an instrument of crime.

Possession of a weapon.

Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Love, an innocent bystander, was fatally shot in the head while giving a friend a ride on Dec. 23, 2020, in the 1800 block of Edgely Road. The gunfire stemmed from a feud between rival neighborhoods in Bristol Township, authorities said.

“This violence in Bristol Township needs to stop,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy said during closing arguments. “Shaquille Love paid the ultimate price for helping out a friend.”

Perry was driving his gold Lexus and following Love's vehicle moments before the shooting, prosecutors said. As Perry passed Love, his co-conspirator fired from the Lexus's front passenger window, striking Love in the head before Perry sped away. Love’s vehicle was later found with his body inside at the scene, police said.

Perry’s vehicle was discovered a month later at his girlfriend’s apartment complex. During the trial, two acquaintances testified that Perry admitted to his involvement in the shooting. However, his co-conspirator has not yet been charged.

Another man, Quashaad James, 29, of Bristol Township, awaits trial on perjury and false swearing charges after allegedly lying to a grand jury about the case. James is incarcerated on unrelated charges.

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn praised the investigative team, which worked tirelessly for 13 months to secure Perry’s conviction. "Our hearts go out to the Love family for the loss of their son Shaquille in a senseless act of violence," Schorn said.

Sentencing for Perry has been deferred for 90 days pending a pre-sentence investigation.

This case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy and Deputy District Attorney Brittney M. Kern. It was investigated by Bucks County detectives and the Bristol Township Police Department with assistance from the 20th Investigating Grand Jury.

