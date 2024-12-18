A stolen vehicle chase ended with the arrest of Daquan Snell after he and four juveniles fled the scene of a crash in Palmer Township on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, around 9:20 p.m., according to police.

Palmer Township officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle near South 25th Street and Nazareth Road, but the driver, identified as Snell, fled, police said. The vehicle crashed in a neighboring jurisdiction, disabling it, police added.

Four juvenile passengers ran from the scene but were quickly apprehended. Snell also fled on foot but was located with the assistance of a K-9 unit, according to police.

Officers recovered four firearms from the vehicle. One was confirmed stolen, and three had obliterated serial numbers, authorities said.

Snell was arraigned on multiple charges, including having a gun with no serial number, theft, and resisting arrest, police said. He was committed to Northampton County Prison on $100,000 bail, records show.

The juveniles were sent to Northampton County Juvenile Detention Center.

