Light Rain Fog/Mist 62°

SHARE

Ethan Ayscue Killed When Car Jack Fails: GoFundMe

The community is rallying to support the family of a 22-year-old man from Brecknock Township killed when his car fell off a jack, crushing him, according to a GoFundMe organized by his Uncle, Zachary Drenning of Mohnton, on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Ethan Ayscue

Ethan Ayscue

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Ethan Ayscue @ethan.ayscue.14
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Ethan Ayscue died "in an accident while working on his car, the jack fell and he was crushed under the vehicle outside his home," Drenning wrote on the GoFundMe. The fatal accident happened on Thursday, Sept 19.

Daily Voice reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County Coroner for more details.

"He left behind his parents, three brothers, a young sister, and two little nephews," Drenning wrote.

Ethan had already been through more in his lifetime than most people do in three times his 22 years, the GoFundMe says. 

"Ethan's passing has left his mother, brother, and sister heartbroken," Drenning added. "His extended family is also in shock at the loss of this young man who had already experienced so much trauma and yet was filled with so much energy, determination, and potential in life."

More than $8,400 had been raised for funeral and legal expenses as of Monday afternoon, Sept. 23.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe

to follow Daily Voice Bernville-Bethel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE