Ethan Ayscue died "in an accident while working on his car, the jack fell and he was crushed under the vehicle outside his home," Drenning wrote on the GoFundMe. The fatal accident happened on Thursday, Sept 19.

Daily Voice reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County Coroner for more details.

"He left behind his parents, three brothers, a young sister, and two little nephews," Drenning wrote.

Ethan had already been through more in his lifetime than most people do in three times his 22 years, the GoFundMe says.

"Ethan's passing has left his mother, brother, and sister heartbroken," Drenning added. "His extended family is also in shock at the loss of this young man who had already experienced so much trauma and yet was filled with so much energy, determination, and potential in life."

More than $8,400 had been raised for funeral and legal expenses as of Monday afternoon, Sept. 23.

