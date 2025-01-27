John Thomas Wadlinger Jr., 32, of Bensalem, received the sentence from Common Pleas Judge C. Theodore Fritsch on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Bucks County Justice Center. He was also ordered to pay $14,971.11 in restitution and $8,100 in fines for the crash that killed Rebecca Whiddon, 33, and her husband Richard Whiddon, 37, both of Brooklyn, CT.

Crash And Aftermath

On Feb. 24, 2024, Wadlinger was driving a Ford Explorer at a minimum of 73 mph—more than twice the posted speed limit—when he ran a red light at the intersection of Ford Road and Veterans Highway in Bristol Township. He crashed into a Nissan Sentra carrying the Whiddons and two friends, authorities said.

The Whiddons were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the surviving passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung, liver laceration, multiple rib fractures, and acute blood loss, requiring nine days in the hospital and surgery.

After the crash, Wadlinger fled on foot before stealing a tow truck and attempting to escape again. He was eventually tackled and arrested by a Bristol Township officer, bodycam footage played in court revealed.

Emotional Courtroom Testimony

During sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Christine Sassane presented a video compilation of surveillance footage showing the crash and its aftermath. The video included the Whiddons stopping at a Wawa for snacks moments before the collision, as well as harrowing 911 calls describing the devastation at the scene.

“This was the worst crash scene I’ve ever witnessed,” testified Bristol Township Police Officer John Nowicke, who investigated the collision.

Family members and friends delivered emotional impact statements. Richard Whiddon’s father spoke of the “pain, devastation, and shock” that continues to haunt their family daily. “At times, the pain feels utterly unbearable,” he said.

One of the surviving victims described the Whiddons as “two spectacular and unbelievably special humans,” while recounting the terror of the crash. “The crash caused such carnage; I felt like I was standing in the middle of a battlefield,” Chandra Lampreich said.

Sentencing And Closure

In November 2024, Wadlinger pleaded guilty to 20 charges, including two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, and reckless endangerment. Prosecutors said he was under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine at the time of the crash.

“This was supposed to be a joyous day,” said Sassane, referencing the Whiddons’ trip to Bucks County for a gathering of friends in the urban exploring community and a birthday celebration in Philadelphia.

The case was prosecuted by Sassane and Assistant District Attorney Andrew Bukowski. It was investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, the Bristol Township Police Department, and the Plumstead Township Police Department.

