Bucks County Man Pleads Guilty To Trafficking Fake Opioid Pills Online

Robert Davis, 36, of Bensalem, pleaded guilty on Aug. 28, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

The pills were meant to be used as props in films but were instead used by drug dealers billed as oxycodone or Xanax, Romero said.

The defendant was charged in a superseding indictment on May 9, 2023, with selling counterfeit opioid pills through his website, rcproppill, advertising the fake pills for use as props in films or music videos, from about 2015 through August 2019. The counterfeits contained no controlled substances, but mimicked the trademarks of certain opioid pills.

The defendant made fake pills with the unique drug markings and trademarks of various frequently abused opioid pills, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax. The defendant’s buyers made regular and repeat buys, consistent with using the counterfeits in drug dealing rather than in films or videos.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20 and faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Food and Drug Administration, and the FBI.

