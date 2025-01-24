Fair 29°

SHARE

Armed Suspects In Standoff After Crashing Into Police Vehicles In Bensalem (Videos)

A standoff involving potentially armed and dangerous individuals is underway near Route 13 and Penn in Bensalem, police announced on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:19 p.m.

The scene of the standoff

The scene of the standoff

 Photo Credit: Citizen
Photo Credit: Daily Voice Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: Daily Voice Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: Daily Voice Pennsylvania
A Bensalem police vehicle.

A Bensalem police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Bensalem PD
Bensalem police

Bensalem police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bensalem Twp. Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The situation began when Bensalem Police and Pennsylvania State Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area, according to a release on Crimewatch. The driver reportedly failed to comply and struck multiple police vehicles before the standoff began.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area until further notice, citing ongoing safety concerns.

No injuries or arrests have been reported at this time. Updates are expected as the situation develops.

to follow Daily Voice Bensalem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE