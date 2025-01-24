Armed Suspects In Standoff After Crashing Into Police Vehicles In Bensalem (Videos)

The situation began when Bensalem Police and Pennsylvania State Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area, according to a release on Crimewatch. The driver reportedly failed to comply and struck multiple police vehicles before the standoff began.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area until further notice, citing ongoing safety concerns.

No injuries or arrests have been reported at this time. Updates are expected as the situation develops.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bensalem and receive free news updates.