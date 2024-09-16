Suspicious Car Fire Investigated In Lower Chichester: Police

A man used an accelerant on a vehicle on the 1600 block of Huddell Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, police said in a press statement.

The man may have parked in the Linwood Heights Church parking lot and walked to the area where he allegedly set the fire, police said.

Residents with security cameras in the area of Linwood Garden Apartments or the Linwood United Methodist Church are asked to review their footage.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Cortes of the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division at (610) 891-4700, or the Lower Chichester Township Police Department at (610) 485-2760.

