PSP Investigated 580 Crashes, Wrote 24,865 Tickets Over Labor Day Weekend

From Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2, those crashes resulted in 170 injuries and six deaths.

Those totals were lower than the 671 crashes last Labor Day that resulted in 220 injuries and 10 deaths.

Impaired driving was a factor in 65 of this year's crashes, three of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 514 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs this Labor Day weekend and issued 24,865 citations, including:

7,069 for speeding

889 for failing to wear a seatbelt

121 for not securing children in safety seats

That's a drop in the number of citations from last Labor Day weekend when 27,546 tickets were written.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.