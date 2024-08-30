Overcast 68°

Suspicious Fire Kills Philly Man, 37: Police

A 37-year-old man was killed in a fire that was intentionally set in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Fire Department
The victim's name had not been released.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, at about 7:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police and Fire Department responded to a fire on the 5700 block of Harmer Street, in the 19th District.

A second male victim, 48, was transported to Pen Presbyterian Medical Center by PFD-Medic Unit, where he is listed in stable condition. 

The Fire Marshall responded to the scene and ruled it an arson. 

The investigation is active and ongoing with Southwest Detectives Division.    

