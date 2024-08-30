Suspicious Fire Kills Philly Man, 37: Police

The victim's name had not been released.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, at about 7:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police and Fire Department responded to a fire on the 5700 block of Harmer Street, in the 19th District.

A second male victim, 48, was transported to Pen Presbyterian Medical Center by PFD-Medic Unit, where he is listed in stable condition.

The Fire Marshall responded to the scene and ruled it an arson.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Southwest Detectives Division.

