Osha Investigating Fatal Fall From Cherry-Picker At Philly Construction Site, Official Says

"I can confirm that OSHA is investigating this incident," Leni Fortson, regional director of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor, said on Monday, Sept. 9.

Two other workers were left in critical condition from the two-story fall shortly before 1 p.m. at a construction site on the 4400 block of Moravian Street near 44th and 45th streets, Philadelphia police said.

The employers involved are Vuong HVAC and Smart Builders I, LLC, Fortson said. Both companies have no prior OSHA inspection history, Fortson said.

Daily Voice reached out to Smart Builders for comment on Monday, Sept. 9.

OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.

Investigations can result in proposed fines and recommendations for safety improvements which the companies can appeal.

Medic 9 and Medic 41 transported two of the men to Peen Presbyterian Medical Center, both of whom were placed in critical condition, One of the men was pronounced dead at 12:59 p.m., police said.

Medic 41 also transported a third man to Lankenau Hospital, where "he remains in extremely critical condition," Officer Tanya Little, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement on Friday, Sept. 6.

The scene was secured and is under investigation, she said.

A video of the scene was posted by Citizen here.

Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aston-Brookhaven and receive free news updates.