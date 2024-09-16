"We come to you today with heavy hearts and a deep sense of urgency," Monica Colicino wrote on a GoFundMe campaign page.

Dorothy and Kelly Rines "were involved in a serious car accident that has left them both with severe injuries and a long road to recovery," the GoFundMe organizer, Colicino explained.

Dorothy, a veteran ER and trauma nurse, has spent years caring for others at Hahnemann University Hospital and currently Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital.

Kelly is a hardworking member of the grounds crew for the Upper Dublin School District and a longtime volunteer firefighter with the Fort Washington Fire Co.

Both Dorothy and Kelly will require extensive physical rehabilitation, and their ability to work and support their family is uncertain, Colicino added.

