Fair 38°

SHARE

Officer Injured By Westbury Man Fleeing DWI Crash: Police

A Westbury man was arrested after fleeing a DWI crash that left a responding officer injured, police announced on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The intersection of Prospect and Brooklyn Avenues in Westbury, NY where the suspected DWI driver fled on foot and assaulted an officer, police say.

The intersection of Prospect and Brooklyn Avenues in Westbury, NY where the suspected DWI driver fled on foot and assaulted an officer, police say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Wilmer Escobar, 30, of Catherine Street, struck two unoccupied, parked cars with his black Infiniti near Prospect and Brooklyn Avenues before fleeing on foot at 1:10 p.m., according to police.

Officers tracked Escobar to Catherine Street, where he resisted arrest, causing an officer to sustain hip and back injuries, authorities said. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Escobar was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, DWI, and two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Auto Accident, police detailed in a press release.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15, at First District Court in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Westbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE