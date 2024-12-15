Officer Injured By Westbury Man Fleeing DWI Crash: Police

Wilmer Escobar, 30, of Catherine Street, struck two unoccupied, parked cars with his black Infiniti near Prospect and Brooklyn Avenues before fleeing on foot at 1:10 p.m., according to police.

Officers tracked Escobar to Catherine Street, where he resisted arrest, causing an officer to sustain hip and back injuries, authorities said. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Escobar was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, DWI, and two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Auto Accident, police detailed in a press release.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15, at First District Court in Hempstead.

