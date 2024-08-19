West Islip Man Will Never Own Animal After Confessing He Beat Chihuahua To Death

Peter Minichello, of West Islip, was sentenced to four months in jail followed by five years of probation in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Aug. 19.

It came months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty charges for beating his aunt’s 5-year-old chihuahua-mix, named “Pup-Pup,” in July 2022.

According to prosecutors, Minichello was left home with the dog while his mother and aunt were at work.

When his aunt returned home, she found the animal inside his crate, not moving, and covered in blood and bruises. The dog died days later.

An investigation found that “Pup-Pup” had suffered extensive injuries, including multiple broken ribs, blunt force trauma to the head and body, and a traumatic brain injury.

“What this defendant put an innocent animal through is as shocking as it is deplorable,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“A dog’s love is unconditional, and my heart goes out to the defendant’s aunt who lost a beloved companion.”

On Thursday, June 13, Minichello pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal mischief, both felonies.

In addition to jail time and probation, he received a lifetime ban on owning or possessing any animals.

