ID Released For 32-Year-Old Found Shot Dead On Roadway In Wantagh

The identity has been released of a man who was found shot dead on Long Island this week.

Officers responding to Wayside Lane in Wantagh at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, located the person on the side of the road who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a new update on Friday, Sept. 13, he was identified as Yinauri A. Taveras., who was originally from Amityville, but who had been splitting time between Puerto Rico and Westbury more recently, according to police.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

