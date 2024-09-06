2 Charged With Prostitution After Undercover Investigation In Wantagh

The operation was conducted at Thai Spa in Wantagh, located at 1436 Wantagh Ave. late in the afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

"It was determined illegal massages and prostitution were being conducted at this location," Nassau County Police said.

Nassau County PD Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives arrested Ling Li, 32, of Brooklyn, and Lifen Luo, 45, of Woodbury, without incident.

Li was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution.

Luo was charged with promoting prostitution.

They were both released on appearance tickets returnable on Monday, Sept. 30, to First District Court in Hempstead.

