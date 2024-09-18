Driver Injured In Road Rage Shooting Near Lawrence Shopping Center

The incident happened in Lawrence, at the Five Towns Shopping Center on Rockaway Turnpike, at around 8:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Nassau County Police said a 54-year-old man was driving a pickup truck northbound on Rockaway Turnpike when he got into a road rage confrontation with another man driving a sedan.

The victim drove into the shopping center’s parking lot and was followed by the suspect, who fired multiple shots at his vehicle, police said. The suspect then fled the scene heading northbound on Rockaway Turnpike.

According to police, the victim suffered a minor laceration to his arm and was taken to a hospital. Nobody else was injured in the attack.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 18.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

