The break-in occurred in Lawrence, at the T-Mobile store located on Rockaway Turnpike, at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

A man wearing all black clothing threw a rock through the front window and entered the business, Nassau County Police said. He proceeded to grab an unknown amount of cell phone accessories before fleeing the scene.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

