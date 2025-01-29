Partly Cloudy and Windy 49°

Burglar Smashes Way Into Lawrence T-Mobile Store

Police are asking for tips following a smash-and-grab burglary at a T-Mobile store on Long Island.

The T-Mobile store on Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The break-in occurred in Lawrence, at the T-Mobile store located on Rockaway Turnpike, at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

A man wearing all black clothing threw a rock through the front window and entered the business, Nassau County Police said. He proceeded to grab an unknown amount of cell phone accessories before fleeing the scene.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

