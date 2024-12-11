Troy Man Nabbed On Multiple Fraudulent Check Warrants

Terrance M. Lee, 35, of Troy in Rensselaer County, was charged on Monday, Dec. 9, with four counts of possession of a forged instrument, two counts of grand larceny, and two counts of petit larceny.

According to Trooper Stephanie O'Neil, the arrest resolves four open investigations into Lee. On Saturday, Sept. 14, Lee allegedly possessed fraudulent checks and deposited them in Albany and Rensselaer counties. His reported crimes resulted in the theft of more than $4,000.

He was arraigned for the Brunswick charges and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in place of $50,000 cash or a $100,000 partially secured bond.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, upon being released on bail, Lee was transported and arraigned at the Cohoes Town Court on the remaining Albany County charges, where he was released under the supervision of the Rensselaer County Probation Department.

Lee was then returned to the Troy Police Department for pending unrelated charges.

