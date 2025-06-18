Mostly Cloudy 76°

Multiple Victims Shot At Grafton Home (Developing)

Multiple people were struck during a shooting at a home in upstate New York on Wednesday evening, June 18.

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Emergency crews in Rensselaer County responded to a residence on County Route 85 in the town of Grafton for reports of shots fired at around 6:40 p.m., according to New York State Police.

When troopers arrived, an individual exited the home armed with a gun, police said. A brief standoff ensued before the individual was taken into custody.

A search in and around the home revealed multiple people who had been shot, according to police. The conditions, ages, and genders of the victims was not immediately clear.

South Road (County Route 85) was closed between Johnson Road and Snyder Road due to the police response. 

New York State Police were expected to provide additional details at a press conference scheduled for Thursday morning, June 19.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

