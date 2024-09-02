26-Year-Old Drowns In Troy Lake While Out With Family

Police in Rensselaer County were called to Poestenkill Gorge Park on Linden Avenue in Troy just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. A Troy man had gone into the water and not resurfaced.

Bystanders pulled him out, but it was too late. Responders performed CPR and rushed him to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, Troy police said.

The man's name wasn't released.

Police said the man was at the park with his family when he went swimming in a prohibited area, authorities said. He soon began to have trouble keeping his head above water.

Investigators do not suspect foul play was involved in the man's death.

The death remains under investigation.

Investigators ask anyone who was at the park and saw anything or have any information on the man's death to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421.

