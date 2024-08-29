Detective Who Died From 9/11-Related Cancer Gets Posthumous Street-Naming In Syosset

In Syosset, the corner of Florence and Edward avenues was officially rededicated as Detective Lieutenant Christopher Cizmarik Way on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The posthumous honor comes a year after Cizmarik died from pancreatic cancer that was caused by his time spent working at the World Trade Center site in the days following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Cizmarik served for 31 years with the Nassau County Police Department and was last assigned to the 6th Precinct, based in Manhasset.

“We were proud to honor and remember Nassau County PD Detective Lieutenant Christopher Cizmarik today at a street re-naming ceremony in Syosset,” the agency said on Facebook.

Cizmarik’s family was on hand for the ceremony, which was also attended by Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and other local officials.

