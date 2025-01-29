Amanda Burnside, 42, of East Quogue, was found guilty of arson and related charges by a Suffolk County jury on Monday, Jan. 27.

Burnside attempted, but ultimately failed, to start fires at two occupied homes in Hampton Bays and succeeded in starting a fire at a third home that was occupied by four people in November 2023, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

At the third home, she ignited the fire by pouring gasoline onto a wicker bench on the front porch and lighting papers on fire, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County Police arrested Burnside at the scene a short time later.

In court Monday, jurors convicted her of second-degree arson and two counts of attempted arson, all felonies.

“This defendant deliberately attempted to set three homes on fire, putting lives and property at grave risk,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “We thank the jury for holding this defendant accountable. My office remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community by prioritizing violent crime such as this.”

Burnside faces up to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced next month.

