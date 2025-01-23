Woman Nabbed In Prostitution Sting At Smithtown Massage Parlor, Police Say

Feng-Wei Chen, 50, of Flushing, Queens, was taken into custody following a sting operation at the First Nature Massage and Day Spa on West Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown on Tuesday night, Jan. 21.

Chen was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony, and criminal nuisance and prostitution, both misdemeanors, Suffolk County Police said.

Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal, carried out the investigation after receiving numerous community complaints, police said.

The business was issued multiple summonses and deemed unsafe for occupancy.

