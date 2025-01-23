Mostly Cloudy 31°

SHARE

Woman Nabbed In Prostitution Sting At Smithtown Massage Parlor, Police Say

A woman was arrested following a prostitution raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

First Nature Massage and Day Spa in Smithtown.

First Nature Massage and Day Spa in Smithtown.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Feng-Wei Chen, 50, of Flushing, Queens, was taken into custody following a sting operation at the First Nature Massage and Day Spa on West Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown on Tuesday night, Jan. 21.

Chen was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony, and criminal nuisance and prostitution, both misdemeanors, Suffolk County Police said.

Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal, carried out the investigation after receiving numerous community complaints, police said.

The business was issued multiple summonses and deemed unsafe for occupancy. 

to follow Daily Voice Smithtown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE