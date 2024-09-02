Man Driving Drunk With Child In Car Nearly Crashes Into Police Cruiser In Smithtown, Cops Say

The man was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima in Smithtown westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway with his girlfriend and her 11-year-old son at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, according to Suffolk County Police.

He then went through a red light at the intersection of Old Willets Path and nearly crashed into a marked Suffolk County PD Third Precinct Patrol vehicle traveling southbound, police said.

The officers in the police vehicle pulled the Nissan over and determined Terrance Brown, age 45, of Jamaica, Queens, was intoxicated.

It was also determined that the license plates on the Nissan had previously been reported stolen.

Brown was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Criminal possession of stolen property.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Sept. 2.

