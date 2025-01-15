Wading River Grandfather Admits Sexually Abusing Granddaughter For Years

The Wading River man, who prosecutors are not naming in order to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 14. His plea came in the middle of a jury trial already underway.

An investigation found that between the fall of 2017 and March 2021, the defendant subjected the victim to repeated acts of sexual abuse whenever she stayed at his house, prosecutors said. The girl was seven years old when the abuse began.

The victim disclosed the abuse to her mother in July 2022, when she was 12 years old. Her mother then told her own mother, the defendant's wife, who confronted the man and obtained a confession, prosecutors said.

The family contacted Suffolk County Police and the defendant again confessed to having sexually abused the girl.

In court Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the following counts:

Two counts of course of sexual conduct (felonies)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

