Charlie, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 3:16 a.m. and is the first baby of 2025 for the hospital. His delivery was assisted by Leah Kaufman, MD, Eliza Hammes, RN, and Vanessa Boser, RN, according to the release.

The newborn is already making waves in his family as the grandson of Patricia Bruckenthal, the Dean of the School of Nursing at Stony Brook University.

Stony Brook University Hospital is Long Island’s premier academic health center and serves as the region’s only tertiary care and Regional Trauma Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Setauket-Stony Brook and receive free news updates.