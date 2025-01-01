Fog/Mist 46°

First Baby Of 2025 Born At Stony Brook University Hospital

Samantha and Matthew Bruckenthal of East Northport welcomed their first child, Charlie, just hours into the new year at Stony Brook University Hospital, the hospital announced on Monday, Jan. 1.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Stony Brook University Hospital
 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Picsea @picsea
Jillian Pikora
Charlie, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 3:16 a.m. and is the first baby of 2025 for the hospital. His delivery was assisted by Leah Kaufman, MD, Eliza Hammes, RN, and Vanessa Boser, RN, according to the release.

The newborn is already making waves in his family as the grandson of Patricia Bruckenthal, the Dean of the School of Nursing at Stony Brook University.

Stony Brook University Hospital is Long Island’s premier academic health center and serves as the region’s only tertiary care and Regional Trauma Center.

