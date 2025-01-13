The lifelong St. James resident died Friday, Jan. 3 at the age of 43, according to his obituary. Naturally, his visitation was held at the family business: St. James Funeral Home on Middle Country Road.

A second-generation funeral director, Maher followed in the steps of his late father, Kenneth Maher Sr, working in the death care industry from an early age, according to his company bio.

He completed the Mortuary Science program at Nassau County Community College in 2002 before obtaining his New York State funeral director license.

Maher was remembered for supporting grieving families with warmth and compassion.

“One of the most caring men I knew, making sure complete strangers had a proper wake and their family could afford to grieve properly without the worry of the huge expense most funeral parlors charge,” Robin McComb wrote on Facebook.

Brian Karppinen, owner of Katie’s of Smithtown, described Maher as “a true gentleman and friend” in a Facebook tribute of his own.

“A great loss, Kenny was very supportive to local families and friends in their time of need,” Karppinen said. “He was meticulous in the handling of my mother when she passed, he would check up on me constantly. You don’t find that kind of sincerity often enough in life.”

Outside the funeral home, Maher was a dedicated public servant. He coached Smithtown Little League and golf for the Smithtown Adult Education Program, his company bio said.

He previously served as president of the Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce, was a member of both the Farmingdale Historical Society and the Farmingdale Civic Association.

In 2021, Maher spearheaded the fundraising effort that helped restore St. James’ dilapidated roadside attraction known as “Winnie the Witch,” as Daily Voice reported. The revamped sculpture, towering above the former Wicks Farms and Garden on North Country Road, was unveiled during a Halloween ceremony in 2023.

Maher dedicated Winnie's restoration to his girlfriend, Vicky Jean, and his daughter, Fallyn.

"I am very proud that Winnie is a SOLID part of St. James," he said at the time. "This is for generations to come!!”

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Jean shared a Facebook photo of a hearse carrying Maher's casket to Sts. Philip & James RC Church on Carow Place for his memorial service.

On the left side of the photo, standing proudly as her savior’s body passes by, is Winnie the Witch.

