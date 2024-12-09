Sal Polizzi suffered repeated stab wounds to his side at the hands of 34-year-old Paul Albinagorta as the two worked the kitchen at Gino’s of Nesconset on Sunday morning, Nov. 24, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

Polizzi fled the shop along with several other employees as Albinagorta allegedly chased them, threatening further violence, police said. He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Albinagorta, of Central Islip, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with attempted murder. Investigators said he purchased the hunting knife used in the attack at a Walmart in Islandia the night before.

Authorities did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack. Albinagorta was jailed on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Polizzi is out of a medically induced coma but the father and grandfather faces months of recovery to restore his mobility, his daughter Taylor Gonzales told Daily Voice.

“At the moment, he’s taking things day by day and is extremely happy to be alive and hearing how much love support he’s gotten from the community and the restaurant community,” she said.

“My father is a wonderful, hardworking man. (He) treats all the staff like family and it’s very upsetting and devastating that this happened.”

In the weeks since the attack, community members have rallied around the family, raising more than $10,000 on a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical bills and lost wages.

“We appreciate everyone who has reached out and can only pray for a full recovery,” Gonzalez said.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

