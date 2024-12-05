Victim Extricated After Tree Falls Onto Car On Northern State Parkway In Roslyn Heights

The incident happened in Roslyn Heights, in the westbound lanes near exit 29, at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to reports of a tree onto vehicle with at least one victim trapped and requiring extrication, according to preliminary radio traffic.

Photos from the scene showed a red sedan with its windshield shattered by a tree limb. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Daily Voice has reached out to New York State Police for comment.

The incident blocked the westbound right and center lanes for an extended period, causing minor delays for drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

