Victim Extricated After Tree Falls Onto Car On Northern State Parkway In Roslyn Heights

At least one person had to be rescued after a tree fell onto a moving car on the Northern State Parkway.

The scene of the incident on the Northern State Parkway in Roslyn Heights on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Photo Credit: NYS Department of Transportation // Facebook user LI Fire Buff
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened in Roslyn Heights, in the westbound lanes near exit 29, at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to reports of a tree onto vehicle with at least one victim trapped and requiring extrication, according to preliminary radio traffic.

Photos from the scene showed a red sedan with its windshield shattered by a tree limb. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Daily Voice has reached out to New York State Police for comment.

The incident blocked the westbound right and center lanes for an extended period, causing minor delays for drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

