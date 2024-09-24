Cop-Impersonator Handcuffs Woman At Roosevelt Deli, Police Say

The incident happened in Roosevelt, at the Ruby Deli on Nassau Road, at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

Nassau County Police said two women were having an argument when one woman’s boyfriend, 57-year-old Leonardo Argueta, approached and identified himself as an undercover police detective.

He then put the other woman in handcuffs, police said.

When the victim and bystanders threatened to call 911, Argueta removed the handcuffs and fled the scene.

Detectives located the man and arrested him without incident on Monday, Sept. 23.

Argueta, of Roosevelt, is charged with criminal impersonation and unlawful imprisonment. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Police asked anyone who may have been victimized under similar circumstances to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

