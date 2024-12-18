Tania Gonzalez, 48, also known as Tania Ayala, pleaded guilty earlier this year to grand larceny and scheme to defraud charges. Between December 2015 and March 2020, Gonzalez falsely claimed to be an immigration lawyer, offering legal assistance to immigrants desperate for help, according to DA Anne T. Donnelly.

The DA's investigation revealed that Gonzalez misled victims by filing fraudulent asylum applications with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) without their knowledge. She exploited a loophole that allowed her clients to receive temporary work permits while their cases were under review. Gonzalez used these permits to convince her victims she was making progress on their cases while pocketing their money.

“Gonzalez’s shameless actions crippled the lives of vulnerable individuals, many of whom may never financially recover,” said Donnelly.

The scam reportedly targeted undocumented immigrants with false promises, including eligibility for a non-existent “10-year visa.” Gonzalez demanded substantial payments upfront, totaling more than $43,000, which she has been ordered to repay as restitution.

The fraudulent activity came to light when USCIS flagged applications filed without the victims' consent and launched an investigation. Gonzalez was arrested in June 2021 in Ronkonkoma.

Gonzalez was sentenced to two to four years in prison, though prosecutors had sought a longer term of two-and-a-half to five years.

The Nassau DA credited the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, USCIS’s New York Asylum Office, and its Fraud Detection and National Security Unit for assisting in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Jennifer Contreras of the Major Financial Frauds Bureau, with support from the Office of Immigrant Affairs. Gonzalez was represented by attorney Kristin Galison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ronkonkoma and receive free news updates.