Man Driving Drunk Slams Into Cruiser On Long Island Expressway In Ronkonkoma: Police

A man who was driving drunk on the  Long Island Expressway slammed into a police cruiser and then another vehicle involved in an earlier crash overnight, according to authorities.

The incident happened just before 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Ronkonkoma.

Jose Martin Abeu Jr., age 28, of Brentwood, was driving a 2020 Honda sedan on the eastbound near Exit 58, when he crashed his vehicle into the rear of the stopped police vehicle that had been directing traffic after a prior crash, and then into a 2008 Ford F150 that was involved in the original crash.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. 

No officers were in the cruiserat the time of the crash, and there were no other injuries.

The SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) responded to the scene, determined that Abeu was intoxicated, and charged him with driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

Abeu is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip. 

