Joseph McKeegan, 20, Killed In Lake Ronkonkoma Crash: Police

A 20-year-old man from Holbrook died after his car struck a utility pole in Lake Ronkonkoma early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Joseph McKeegan was driving a 2007 BMW 335 sedan westbound on Portion Road near Ronkonkoma Avenue when he lost control of the car, police said.

The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, left the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole at 2:36 a.m., according to detectives with the Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad.

McKeegan was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The car has been impounded for a safety check, police added.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.  

