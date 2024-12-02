Partly Cloudy 37°

Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Rockville Centre

A man was killed after being struck by a van on Long Island.

A man was struck and killed by a van while crossing a street in Rockville Centre. 

The crash occurred at about 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, on Buckingham Road near Princeton Road in Rockville Centre, according to Nassau County Police.

The 68-year-old man was crossing westbound when he was hit by a 2023 Ford Transit van driven by a 77-year-old man.

He sustained severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 3 p.m., according to Nassau County PD medics.

His identity has not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

