Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Rockville Centre

The crash occurred at about 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, on Buckingham Road near Princeton Road in Rockville Centre, according to Nassau County Police.

The 68-year-old man was crossing westbound when he was hit by a 2023 Ford Transit van driven by a 77-year-old man.

He sustained severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 3 p.m., according to Nassau County PD medics.

His identity has not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville Centre and receive free news updates.