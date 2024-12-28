Light Rain Fog 45°

SHARE

Christopher Santana Bites Officers During Mall Fight Arrest

A Rockville Centre man is accused of assaulting officers after a fight at Roosevelt Field Mall, East Garden City, police announced on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Christopher Santana 

Christopher Santana 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Neiman Marcus, located in Garden City at&nbsp;630 Old&nbsp;Country Road at the Roosevelt Field Mall.&nbsp;

Neiman Marcus, located in Garden City at 630 Old Country Road at the Roosevelt Field Mall. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Roosevelt Field Mall

Roosevelt Field Mall

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Long Island

Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Long Island

 Photo Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Christopher Santana, 22, of Milford Place, was arrested following a disturbance in the food court on Friday, Dec. 27 at 6:20 p.m., according to Nassau County police. The altercation caused mall patrons to flee the area.

Santana attempted to reenter the mall while carrying several bricks and became combative when officers tried to arrest him, spitting and biting at officers, detectives said. One officer suffered an injury to his left hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Santana is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Dec. 28 at First District Court in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Rockville Centre and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE