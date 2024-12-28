Christopher Santana, 22, of Milford Place, was arrested following a disturbance in the food court on Friday, Dec. 27 at 6:20 p.m., according to Nassau County police. The altercation caused mall patrons to flee the area.

Santana attempted to reenter the mall while carrying several bricks and became combative when officers tried to arrest him, spitting and biting at officers, detectives said. One officer suffered an injury to his left hand and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Santana is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Dec. 28 at First District Court in Hempstead.

