McComeback! Elusive Snack Wrap Returning To McDonald's Menu After Nearly Decade

McDonald’s is bringing back its elusive Snack Wrap nearly a decade after the cult-favorite menu item flew the coop.

“The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger teased during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday, Dec. 5.

“This has a cult following," he added. "I get so many emails into my inbox about this product.”

When pressed for an exact date by host George Stephanopoulos, Erlinger opted to keep things under wraps, citing “competitive reasons.”

The original Snack Wrap debuted in 2006, featuring a tender piece of crispy or grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, and a choice of ranch or honey mustard, all snugly wrapped in a soft tortilla. It was discontinued in 2016 due to operational challenges and declining sales.

Of course, its absence only fueled its legend among fast-food enthusiasts. There's an entire X account whose sole purpose is updating followers on "Is Snack Wrap back at McDonald's?" Spoiler alert: Every answer up until now had been "no."

News of the Snack Wrap's impending return sparked plenty of joyous clucking on social media.

“Finally, McDonald’s heard the people!” said one X user. “Snack Wraps coming back feels like a win for nostalgia and late-night cravings everywhere.”

Some even attributed the move to incoming President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump has made McDonald’s Great Again,” another user quipped.

