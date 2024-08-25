2 Store Clerks Accused Of Selling Alcohol To Minors During Riverhead Compliance Check

Compliance checks were conducted at 19 retail vendors throughout the Town of Riverhead on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The operation targeted the sale of alcohol products to patrons under the age of 21.

The following vendors were found not to comply:

Mobil, 3705 Middle Country Road, Calverton

Shell, 626 W. Main Street, Riverhead

Faisal Mahmood, age 28, of Ronkonkoma, and an employee of the Mobil gas station, and Mehmet Tunc, age 64, of Riverhead, and an employee of the Shell station, were each charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

They were both processed and released on a desk appearance ticket with a future court date.

The following vendors were found to comply:

Village Beverage, 2051 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River

Valero, 5904 NY-25A, Wading River

Speedway, 6305 NY-25A, Wading River

Sunoco, 4129 Middle Country Road, Calverton

Gulf, 1879 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Mobil, 1575 Old Country Road, Riverhead

BP, 1356 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Citgo, 1050 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Speedway, 870 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Gala Fresh Farms, 795 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Empire, 640 Old Country Road, Riverhead

7-Eleven, 162 Old Country Road, Riverhead

American, 1429 Main Road, Jamesport

OK Petroleum, 1212 E. Main Street, Riverhead

Mobil, 415 E. Main Street, Riverhead

Riverhead Stationery, 407 E. Main Street, Riverhead

Polish Town Deli, 432 Pulaski Street, Riverhead

The operation was conducted by the Riverhead Town Police Department Community Oriented Police Enforcement (COPE) Division, with cooperation from the Riverhead Community Awareness Program (CAP) and the State Liquor Authority.

