2 Store Clerks Accused Of Selling Alcohol To Minors During Riverhead Compliance Check

Compliance checks were conducted at 19 retail vendors throughout the Town of Riverhead on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The operation targeted the sale of alcohol products to patrons under the age of 21.
The following vendors were found not to comply:
- Mobil, 3705 Middle Country Road, Calverton
- Shell, 626 W. Main Street, Riverhead
Faisal Mahmood, age 28, of Ronkonkoma, and an employee of the Mobil gas station, and Mehmet Tunc, age 64, of Riverhead, and an employee of the Shell station, were each charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
They were both processed and released on a desk appearance ticket with a future court date.
The following vendors were found to comply:
- Village Beverage, 2051 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River
- Valero, 5904 NY-25A, Wading River
- Speedway, 6305 NY-25A, Wading River
- Sunoco, 4129 Middle Country Road, Calverton
- Gulf, 1879 Old Country Road, Riverhead
- Mobil, 1575 Old Country Road, Riverhead
- BP, 1356 Old Country Road, Riverhead
- Citgo, 1050 Old Country Road, Riverhead
- Speedway, 870 Old Country Road, Riverhead
- Gala Fresh Farms, 795 Old Country Road, Riverhead
- Empire, 640 Old Country Road, Riverhead
- 7-Eleven, 162 Old Country Road, Riverhead
- American, 1429 Main Road, Jamesport
- OK Petroleum, 1212 E. Main Street, Riverhead
- Mobil, 415 E. Main Street, Riverhead
- Riverhead Stationery, 407 E. Main Street, Riverhead
- Polish Town Deli, 432 Pulaski Street, Riverhead
The operation was conducted by the Riverhead Town Police Department Community Oriented Police Enforcement (COPE) Division, with cooperation from the Riverhead Community Awareness Program (CAP) and the State Liquor Authority.
