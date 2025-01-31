Overcast 36°

Car Slams Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames In Rhinebeck

Fire crews in Dutchess County battled a car fire after a vehicle crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames, officials said.

The car fire happened on Hilltop Road in Rhinebeck. 

 Photo Credit: Rhinebeck Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in the town of Rhinebeck on Friday, Jan. 31, at around 12:30 a.m., when firefighters were dispatched to the area of Hilltop Road for a reported vehicle fire, according to the Rhinebeck Fire Department. 

Arriving crews found a car that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze while Rhinebeck EMS evaluated a single occupant of the vehicle. 

Firefighters did not reveal the extent of the driver's injuries. 

The scene was cleared by just after 1:30 a.m. after crews completed overhaul operations.

More information was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

