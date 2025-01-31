Car Slams Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames In Rhinebeck

The incident happened in the town of Rhinebeck on Friday, Jan. 31, at around 12:30 a.m., when firefighters were dispatched to the area of Hilltop Road for a reported vehicle fire, according to the Rhinebeck Fire Department.

Arriving crews found a car that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze while Rhinebeck EMS evaluated a single occupant of the vehicle.

Firefighters did not reveal the extent of the driver's injuries.

The scene was cleared by just after 1:30 a.m. after crews completed overhaul operations.

More information was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

