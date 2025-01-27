Doting Father Killed In Head-On Crash In Red Hook: 'Leaves Void That Can Never Be Filled'

The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 23, just before 4 p.m., on State Route 9G in Red Hook, according to the Red Hook Police Department.

Police said Dougher’s northbound Hyundai crossed into the southbound lane for unknown reasons, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. Dougher, age 68, of Germantown, had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Red Hook man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment.

As loved ones grieve, Dougher’s family is celebrating a life marked by love, humor, and dedication.

Born on June 26, 1956, in Clifton Forge, Virginia, Dougher grew up in the Westchester County city of Peekskill, where he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Dougher. The couple attended Indiana State University, where Dougher earned a degree in criminology, paving the way for a successful career as a Corporate Security Program Manager for IBM, according to his obituary.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dougher’s family was his greatest source of pride and joy. He leaves behind his wife Betty; his daughters, Caitlin Distasio and Kelly Dougher; his son-in-law, Donald Distasio; and his adored grandchildren, Donny and Audrey. Known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, Dougher cherished every moment spent with them.

Dougher’s humor and thoughtfulness left a lasting impression on his siblings, nieces, and nephews. He also shared a special bond with his rat terrier, Duffy, who brought him constant companionship and joy.

An avid reader of history and a target shooting enthusiast, Dougher’s passions were as varied as they were fulfilling. Above all, he will be remembered as a man who brought light and laughter to every room, leaving an indelible mark on those who knew him.

"Bill's journey through life was one of love, laughter, and unwavering commitment to those he held dear. His departure from this world leaves a void that can never be filled, but his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day," his obituary reads.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweet’s Funeral Home, 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.

Click here to read Dougher's full obituary.

