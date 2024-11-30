Driver Killed In Chain-Reaction Long Island Expressway Crash In Plainview

It happened in Plainview on Saturday, Nov. 30 at around 7:15 a.m. near Exit 46.

A 55-year-old man driving a 2002 Mazda pickup truck struck a 2006 Honda Pilot in the HOV lane, Nassau County Police said.

Both vehicles stopped, with the Mazda coming to a halt in the left lane.

As the driver of the Mazda exited his vehicle, a 2017 Toyota RAV4 struck the Mazda, pushing it into its driver.

The collision created further chaos when a 2011 Subaru Outback swerved from the left lane into the HOV lane, only to be hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

The Mazda driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old Subaru driver and three occupants of the Suburban, including the 69-year-old driver, were also taken to hospitals for treatment of various injuries, including chest pains and minor wounds.

The drivers of the RAV4 and Outback remained at the scene and were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainview-Old Bethpage and receive free news updates.