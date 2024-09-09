Fair 71°

Doorbell Cam Captures Man Urinating On Plainview Front Porch, Yelling Antisemitic Obscenities

Police are trying to identify a man who urinated on the front porch of a Long Island home and shouted antisemitic obscenities.

Surveillance footage of a man accused of urinating on a front porch and yelling derogatory statements in Plainview on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened in Plainview, at a residence on Grohmans Lane, at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

Nassau County Police said surveillance video showed a man walk up to the home and expose himself before urinating on the victim’s front door and Ring doorbell camera. 

He then activated the camera and fled the scene while yelling derogatory statements about Jewish people, the video shows.

Police described the suspect as a white man around 18 to 20 years old. He was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Video of the incident can be viewed here. Note: the video linked to is one of two that Nassau County Police provided to Daily Voice and does not include the antisemitic remarks.

