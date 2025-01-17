Overcast 39°

Serious Crash Closes Route 9 Stretch In Garrison (Developing)

A stretch of Route 9 in the Hudson Valley is closed as the result of a serious crash.

Route 9 near Old Highland Turnpike in Garrison closed due to a crash. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The crash, which happened on Friday, Jan. 17 around 1:45 p.m. in Putnam County, has left Route 9 closed in Garrison in the area of Old Highland Turnpike, the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services announced. 

Police and first responders are operating in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The road will remain closed for an "extended period of time," officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

