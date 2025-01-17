Serious Crash Closes Route 9 Stretch In Garrison (Developing)

The crash, which happened on Friday, Jan. 17 around 1:45 p.m. in Putnam County, has left Route 9 closed in Garrison in the area of Old Highland Turnpike, the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services announced.

Police and first responders are operating in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The road will remain closed for an "extended period of time," officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

