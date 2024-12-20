'Erratic' Driver Nabbed For DWI After Traffic Stop In Philipstown: Police

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 in Putnam County, when deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Route 9 near Old West Point Road in Philipstown after receiving a call about an "erratic driver."

Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver, identified as 61-year-old Dutchess County resident Sandra Heron-Bryan of Poughkeepsie, was allegedly unable to perform field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Heron-Bryan was charged with driving while intoxicated and issued traffic tickets for Moving From Lane Unsafely and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, officials said.

She was processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility and released with an appearance ticket. Her case is returnable to Philipstown Court at a future date.

