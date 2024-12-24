Skater Hospitalized With Hypothermia After Falling Through Ice On Lake Dutchess: Nysp

Troopers from multiple stations responded to 19 Dutchess Dr. in Pawling alongside the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after reports of a man stranded in icy water several hundred feet from shore.

The man was ice skating when the ice gave way, plunging him into the frigid lake. When authorities arrived, the man’s arms and upper torso were visible above the ice, struggling to stay afloat.

The Pawling Fire Department, with support from the NYSP, DCSO, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Town of Kent Police, and NYS Forest Rangers, launched a dramatic rescue. Firefighters in ice rescue suits and a kayak reached the man and secured him. With help from assisting agencies, they pulled the man and two Pawling firefighters back to shore.

The man was transported by EMS to Danbury Hospital for treatment of hypothermia. Authorities reported that he is expected to survive.

"This was a collaborative effort that demonstrated the value of teamwork and training in saving lives," said responders at the scene.

Troopers from SP East Fishkill, SP Stormville, and SP Dover, assisted.

